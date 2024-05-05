Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +~3.5% yr/yr to ~$1.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.2 %

CHD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.11. 1,283,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,251. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.68. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.76.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.