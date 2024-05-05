CIBC Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $38.50

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at CIBC from $44.00 to $38.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Get Open Text alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Open Text

Open Text Trading Down 14.7 %

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Open Text has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $45.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Analysts predict that Open Text will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,086,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after purchasing an additional 154,240 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Open Text during the third quarter valued at $2,630,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,046,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,983,000 after purchasing an additional 286,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Open Text by 7.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 837,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 55,360 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.