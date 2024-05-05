Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.28

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.28 and traded as high as C$9.03. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$8.95, with a volume of 26,194 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$4.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.31 million. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 96.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6245639 EPS for the current year.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.
