Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 167.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,520 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 42.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,233,000 after buying an additional 1,832,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Citigroup by 251.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,356,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,910,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC increased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

