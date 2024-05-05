Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Price Performance
NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Citizens has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 5.28%.
Citizens Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citizens stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,999 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.29% of Citizens at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.
About Citizens
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
Featured Articles
