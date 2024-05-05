City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CFO David L. Bumgarner Sells 1,499 Shares

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $154,696.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $104.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.66. City Holding has a 52 week low of $82.53 and a 52 week high of $115.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. City’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of City in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of City by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of City in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

