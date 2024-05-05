City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 577.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,268 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 92,276 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in City were worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in City in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 28.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of City by 206.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

City Stock Performance

City stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.47. 60,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,936. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.50. City Holding has a 12 month low of $82.53 and a 12 month high of $115.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average of $101.66.

City Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at City

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

In related news, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 8,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $898,799.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,980 shares of company stock worth $1,634,286 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group upped their price target on City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, City currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on City

About City

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.