Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NET. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Shares of NET opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $264,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $264,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $28,062,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,597.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,347 shares of company stock worth $100,594,226 over the last 90 days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $221,858,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after purchasing an additional 740,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,310,000 after buying an additional 487,308 shares during the period. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $37,740,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

