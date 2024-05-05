CNA Financial (CNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CNA Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CNA opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $2.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

CNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

