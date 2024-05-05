Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 34,810 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,184,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $40,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,638 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,499 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,450,000 after buying an additional 694,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,846,000 after buying an additional 2,044,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,107,000 after buying an additional 322,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.60.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

