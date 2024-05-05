Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.92% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $38,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 383,206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,235,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,355,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,160,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,549,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $79.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.00.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.