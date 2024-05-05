Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,323 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $35,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $45.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

