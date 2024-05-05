Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,957 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.66% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $29,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,207,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after acquiring an additional 59,183 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $183.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.30 and its 200 day moving average is $172.38. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $141.84 and a twelve month high of $187.68.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

