Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $39,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $629.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $637.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $605.68. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.23.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

