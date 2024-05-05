Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $32.49 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $32,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $245.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

