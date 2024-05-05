Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $33.42 Million Holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 26.35% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF worth $33,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 25,923 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSMD opened at $37.56 on Friday. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $39.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $217.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.98.

About Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.