Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark worth $30,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 397.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,345. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.09 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $146.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

