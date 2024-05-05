Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 23,389 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,389 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $34,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,330,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,276,000 after purchasing an additional 244,567 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,668,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,688,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,798,000 after purchasing an additional 131,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,526,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $4,283,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 294,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,804,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $4,283,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 294,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,804,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 759,908 shares of company stock valued at $97,728,997 over the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.31.

Get Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,035.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.