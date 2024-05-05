Comparing BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valneva and BioCardia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valneva $165.52 million 3.24 -$109.78 million ($1.58) -4.88 BioCardia $480,000.00 21.27 -$11.57 million ($0.55) -0.69

BioCardia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valneva. Valneva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Valneva has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Valneva and BioCardia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valneva 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioCardia 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valneva presently has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 181.02%. BioCardia has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 952.91%. Given BioCardia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Valneva.

Profitability

This table compares Valneva and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valneva -65.99% -59.48% -19.17% BioCardia -2,425.79% -3,638.68% -228.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Valneva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Valneva shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of BioCardia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against Borrelia, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease; VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus; VLA1554, a vaccine candidate targeting human metapneumovirus; and VLA2112, a vaccine candidate to treat patients with epstein-barr virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, France, rest of European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Saint-Herblain, France.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing an allogeneic cells therapy platform, which is an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy in Phase I/II trial to treat ischemic heart failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system for minimally invasive targeted delivery of biologic agents to the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. BioCardia, Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California.

