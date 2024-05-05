Compound (COMP) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Compound has a market capitalization of $472.85 million and $28.39 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $58.27 or 0.00090486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00033705 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00013818 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001523 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,114,412 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

