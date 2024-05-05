Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,270,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,487 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.73% of Conagra Brands worth $237,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,112,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,211. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

