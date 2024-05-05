Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT) Trading 0.3% Higher

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 14,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 34,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.
