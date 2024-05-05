Conflux (CFX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $933.01 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $933.01 million and approximately $37.85 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,996,981,656 coins and its circulating supply is 3,946,995,226 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,996,818,425.02 with 3,946,818,411.27 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21794672 USD and is down -4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $23,739,596.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

