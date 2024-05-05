ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 72,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 30,933 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 112,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
