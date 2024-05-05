ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

CNOB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.49. 115,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,984. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $24.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 72,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 30,933 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 112,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.