Contrasting Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) and ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) and Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ANA and Fobi AI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANA $14.24 billion 0.47 $1.09 billion $0.42 9.19 Fobi AI $1.51 million 8.10 -$9.44 million ($0.04) -1.39

ANA has higher revenue and earnings than Fobi AI. Fobi AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANA 7.66% 16.16% 4.44% Fobi AI -321.37% -277.82% -161.05%

Risk & Volatility

ANA has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fobi AI has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ANA and Fobi AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fobi AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ANA beats Fobi AI on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc. on domestic and international routes. The Aviation-Related Business segment provides services incidental to air transportation, such as airport handling and maintenance. The Travel Business develops and sells travel products, as well as plans and sells package travel products. The Trading Business imports and exports aviation-related materials, as well as sells through stores and mail-order channels. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Minato, Japan.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and data intelligence company in North America and Europe. It provides software as a service; consulting and development services; and resells, refers, and licenses its products. The company also offers mobile wallet solutions, digital coupons, and customer insights solutions. It serves various industries, including the hospitality and tourism industries. The company was formerly known as Loop Insights Inc. Fobi AI Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

