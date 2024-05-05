CONX (NASDAQ:CONXU) Trading Down 11.6%

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXU – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 1,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.
CONX Trading Down 11.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.
CONX Company Profile
CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.
