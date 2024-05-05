Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Get Corteva alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Corteva

Corteva Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.16. 2,977,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,026. Corteva has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4.3% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Corteva by 77.2% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.