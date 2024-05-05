Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coursera from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $425,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 532,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,482.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $26,319.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $425,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 532,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,482.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 578,932 shares of company stock worth $8,548,314 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coursera by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Coursera by 7.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. Coursera has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

