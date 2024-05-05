Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coursera from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.85.

Get Coursera alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Coursera

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $96,990.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $42,824.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,154.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 578,932 shares of company stock valued at $8,548,314. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Coursera by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $52,804,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,215,000 after buying an additional 1,098,701 shares in the last quarter. Emory University acquired a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $17,893,000. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $14,526,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.