Covenant (COVN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.31 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Covenant token can now be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $86,461.16 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 29% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Buying and Selling Covenant

