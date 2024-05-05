Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 8.49%.
Crédit Agricole Trading Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.49. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $8.03.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
