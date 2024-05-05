Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $54.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
CRNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $47.20 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
