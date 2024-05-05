Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $54.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

CRNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRNX

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 40,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,835 shares in the company, valued at $11,694,346.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 40,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,835 shares in the company, valued at $11,694,346.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $664,821.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,216 shares of company stock worth $8,509,397. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $47.20 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.