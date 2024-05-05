Critical Comparison: SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) & Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) and Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SolarMax Technology and Matrix Service, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get SolarMax Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarMax Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Matrix Service 0 0 1 0 3.00

Matrix Service has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.77%. Given Matrix Service’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Matrix Service is more favorable than SolarMax Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

78.4% of Matrix Service shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Matrix Service shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SolarMax Technology and Matrix Service’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarMax Technology $54.14 million 8.71 N/A N/A N/A Matrix Service $795.02 million 0.40 -$52.36 million ($0.70) -16.77

SolarMax Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Matrix Service.

Profitability

This table compares SolarMax Technology and Matrix Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarMax Technology N/A N/A N/A Matrix Service -2.49% -12.50% -5.57%

Summary

Matrix Service beats SolarMax Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarMax Technology

(Get Free Report)

SolarMax Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; financing the sale of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects. It serves residential, commercial, and government customers. The Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Riverside, California.

About Matrix Service

(Get Free Report)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions. The Utility and Power Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, and upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services. This segment also provides engineering, fabrication, and construction services for LNG utility peak shaving facilities; and construction and maintenance services to power generation facilities, including natural gas fired facilities. The Process and Industrial Facilities segment engages in the refining and processing of crude oil; fractionating and marketing of natural, gas and natural gas liquids; and offers plant maintenance, turnarounds, engineering, industrial cleaning services, and capital construction services. The Storage and Terminal Solutions segment undertakes work related to aboveground crude oil and refined product storage tanks and terminals; engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction services related to cryogenic and other specialty tanks and terminals for LNG, NGLs, hydrogen, ammonia, propane, butane, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, and liquid petroleum; and provides plant work, truck and rail loading/offloading facilities, and marine structures, as well as storage tank and terminal maintenance and repair. This segment also manufactures and sells precision engineered specialty tank products, including geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Matrix Service Company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarMax Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarMax Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.