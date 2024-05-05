Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.09

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and traded as low as $29.67. Croda International shares last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 11,420 shares.

Croda International Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85.

Croda International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.3484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

