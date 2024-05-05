Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

CFR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.46.

NYSE:CFR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.93. The stock had a trading volume of 735,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average of $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

