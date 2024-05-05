Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) versus FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Head to Head Comparison

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) and FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Curaleaf has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -20.77% -12.93% -4.65% FitLife Brands 10.05% 27.17% 14.23%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.35 billion 2.72 -$281.20 million ($0.39) -14.49 FitLife Brands $52.70 million 2.44 $5.30 million $1.08 25.88

This table compares Curaleaf and FitLife Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FitLife Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curaleaf. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FitLife Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Curaleaf and FitLife Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 1 1 3 0 2.40 FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Curaleaf presently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 231.86%. Given Curaleaf’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Curaleaf on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaleaf

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. It also provides hemp-based products and cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol and cannabigerol. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About FitLife Brands

(Get Free Report)

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products. It offers MRC products which includes general health supplements; and natural skincare and beauty products. In addition, it markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, Dr. Tobias, All-Natural Advice, and Maritime Naturals through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.