CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00.

CVRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CVRx from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair cut CVRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.60.

CVRx stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a current ratio of 14.25. CVRx has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $33.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88.

In other CVRx news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul Verrastro sold 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $55,760.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,455 shares in the company, valued at $53,789.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVRx by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CVRx by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

