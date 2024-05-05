CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CVRx from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on CVRx in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVRx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CVRx from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded CVRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVRx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Get CVRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVRX

CVRx Trading Up 8.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CVRX opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a market cap of $199.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CVRx has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $33.13.

In other news, insider Paul Verrastro sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $55,760.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,455 shares in the company, valued at $53,789.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul Verrastro sold 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $55,760.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,789.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in CVRx during the third quarter valued at about $7,116,000. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVRx by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVRx

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.