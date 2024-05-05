CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVS. Mizuho cut their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $55.90. 23,946,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,498,538. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26. CVS Health has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

