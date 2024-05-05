CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.88-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $928-938 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.27 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.34-0.44 EPS.
CyberArk Software Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.32. 768,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,485. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $125.15 and a one year high of $283.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.27.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on CYBR
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CyberArk Software
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.