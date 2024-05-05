CyberArk Software’s (CYBR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $310.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $227.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -355.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.27. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $125.15 and a 12-month high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

