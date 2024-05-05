CyberDragon Gold Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $11,994.83 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

[Whitepaper](https://game.binaryx.pro/#/whitepaper)”

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

