CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.14. CytoDyn shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,476,035 shares.

CytoDyn Stock Up 5.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

