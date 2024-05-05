Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $400.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $391.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.91. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

