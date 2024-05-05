Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169,480 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dell Technologies worth $47,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 98,158 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 157.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 in the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,942,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,654. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $136.16.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

