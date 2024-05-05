Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.42.

DENN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.09. 750,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $327,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,790.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

