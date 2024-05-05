Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.48

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and traded as low as $7.38. Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 21,900 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLAKY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

