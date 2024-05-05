DeversiFi Price Hits $0.59 (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeversiFi has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $59.03 million and approximately $5,330.42 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi was first traded on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

