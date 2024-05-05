Dignity Gold 24-Hour Volume Hits $11.00 (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.44 billion and $11.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00002935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 1.88046897 USD and is down -6.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

