Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 649,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $38,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 588.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 25,689 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,126,000.

Shares of DFAS opened at $60.09 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $62.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

